Water main break leaves large area of northwest Atlanta without water

ATLANTA — A large water main break has caused customers to be without water in a large swath of northwest Atlanta.

A 32-inch main broke at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the impacts of the main break are widespread and affecting downtown Atlanta. Some customers are without water and others have low water pressure.

DWM is also reporting another main has broken in East Atlanta in the area of 2922 Glenwood Ave.

“Crews are onsite and working aggressively to make repairs to the 32-inch water main affecting the service area,” DWM officials said in a statement. “DWM will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

It’s unclear when water will be restored or how many customers have been affected.

