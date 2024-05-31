North GA sheriff arrested on public indecency, sexual battery charges

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia sheriff has been arrested and charged with sexual battery and public indecency.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols last week. On Friday, he turned himself in.

Rabun County jail records show Nichols faces charges of public indecency, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.

“The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has not comment on the ongoing and active investigation being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations,” Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kevin Angell said to Channel 2 Action News.

The GBI did not release any victim information. This case is still being investigated.

Nichols has been booked into the Rabun County Detention Center.

The GBI says once the investigation is complete, the case file will be handed over the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

