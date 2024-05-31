Young father making a snack run was killed in hit-and-run. His death hasn’t been solved

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The family of a young father killed in a hit-and-run two years ago says they are still waiting for justice.

Joshua Love, 20, died in March 2022 when he was hit crossing Jonesboro Road on his way home from getting snacks for his family. Police said the driver kept going.

No arrests have been made since then. On Friday, Love’s family will be holding a candlelight vigil to call on new leads into the investigation.

“Despite the efforts of the South Fulton Police Department, no significant progress has been made in identifying those responsible for Joshua’s untimely demise,” his sister Shanteiria McFarland said.

“It is imperative that we do not allow Joshua’s memory to fade into obscurity, and that we continue to fight for the justice he so rightly deserves,” she added.

The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at New City Church in Fairburn.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Love’s family in 2022 after he was killed.

They say Love left home Sunday night to do a good deed for his younger siblings.

“I remember him saying I promise to get y’all some snacks,” his mother recalled.

The father of a 7-month-old girl made it across the highway and he got those snacks, but he didn’t make it home.

“It didn’t take nothing but a minute just to stop. Could have probably saved his life,” Joshua’s mother said, wondering what would have happened if the driver stopped.

The family has called for officials to install more lights and traffic signals on Jonesboro Road to prevent future tragedies.

