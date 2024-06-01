Crews repair first of Atlanta’s major water main breaks; no timeline for water to be restored

ATLANTA — More than 24 hours after a major water main burst in downtown Atlanta, officials say the break has been repaired.

Atlanta Watershed Management Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. spoke with Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning and confirmed the break itself at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr. has been fixed.

While the break has been repaired, Wiggins says they are still slowly pressurizing the water system to make sure no other problems arise.

There is currently no timeline for when water service will be fully restored.

The City of Atlanta suffered at least four water main breaks on Friday, two of which have been described as “major,” by Watershed officials.

The other major break occurred Friday night at W. Peachtree St. and 11th St. in midtown Atlanta.

Wiggins says that break was not related to the break at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr.

Crews are now focusing on repairing the midtown Atlanta break.

