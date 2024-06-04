Army Corp of Engineers to assess Atlanta’s entire water system following series of main breaks

ATLANTA — The Army Corp of Engineers said it will help perform an assessment of Atlanta’s entire water system.

A support team arrived on Tuesday to help with the ongoing water main issues, and it is unclear how long they will be on site.

Channel 2 Action News was the only TV station that was out at the 11th Street water main break site early Tuesday morning when Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens showed up to check on the progress,

“I’m so ready for this to be over and so are the residents around there,” Dickens said.

Crews worked all through the night and throughout the day to get the water flowing to parts of midtown again.

“Finally getting it set, and we’ll start pressurizing the lines soon and get some flow,” Dickens said.

That flow is what nearby residents like Robbie Rodriguez have been waiting for since the large junction of two main water transmission lines ruptured over the weekend, leaving little or no water pressure for neighbors.

“It’s been very frustrating,” Rodriguez told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

The city of Atlanta posted a photo of the 80-year-old pipe that was pulled out of the ground.

“Kind of been hit or miss with water in general,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t have water for a few days then when we finally did get water back, we had like no water pressure right now. It’s been a little rough.”

Dickens announced Monday he was going to meet with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss Atlanta’s infrastructure problems, but the mayor wasn’t seen for much of the day.

His office said he was in meetings about the issue of old pipes.

“It was too old -- 1930s, 1920. But now we’re putting in a new one in there so everybody can have good safe water,” Dickens said.

“The Corps is working with the city to investigate the viability of doing a Planning Assistance to States study to perform a full physical and operational assessment of the entire water system with the city of Atlanta,” The Corps said in a news release Tuesday.

The city said it will be at least Wednesday before water can be completely restored at the 11th Street break.

