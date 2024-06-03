Boil water advisory still remains in effect for certain neighborhoods in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A map shows the areas where the boil water advisory is still in effect after multiple water main breaks over the weekend.

This includes areas where water has been restored.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live downtown on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Everyone in midtown remains under a boil water advisory because of this massive water main break.

While most neighbors and businesses in the area have not lost water, they admit they have not been boiling it either. But the water coming out of the ground is likely the same water that folks in the area have been using for the last three days.

Atlanta Watershed Management officials announced on Sunday afternoon, the initial boil water advisory that was issued on Friday that’s impacting areas of DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton, still stands.

“Anytime we turn on the water, we don’t know what we’re going to get,” said Raymond Lloyd, a neighbor.

Regardless if you have water or have your water restored, you should be boiling your water for safe drinking and cooking.

“There are some people who think the water is safe and others who are falling under the advisory,” said Lloyd.

“We are right here at ground zero and we have water,” said Joseph Jones, another neighbor.

But some midtown residents, like Jones with a front-row seat to the conditions at 11th and W. Peachtree, admit they haven’t been taking action because there has been so much confusion and lack of information.

While some businesses, such as a nearby nail salon, say they are taking action, others admit to Channel 2 Action News that they are not.

“Some are open, some are closed, there are food safety concerns,” said Lloyd.

Meanwhile, as the flood waters continue and the hole continues to grow, so does the need for more health and safety guidance from government officials.

“I just wish we would be more informed,” said Jones.

For those of you at home who are boiling water, you should boil it for one minute and that’s if you are going to use it for any type of consumption: drinking, eating, brushing your teeth.

You don’t necessarily have to boil water that you are washing your hands with or showering in, as long as you use a generous amount of soap.

