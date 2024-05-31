Businesses evacuated, impacted after water main break in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several major Atlanta tourist attractions in downtown Atlanta are shut down on Friday afternoon after a large water main break.

The following businesses are currently impacted:

Atlanta City Hall - closed to public, employees going home

Georgia Aquarium - closed for the day

College Football Hall of Fame - temporarily closed, monitoring the situation

Georgia World Congress Center - experiencing low water pressure

Fulton County Health Department - 10 Park Place, Neighborhood Union, Vital Records, and Oak Hill locations all closed the rest of Friday

Grady Memorial Hospital - canceled all elective non-urgent procedures and appointments

Clark Atlanta - shutting down campus

Fulton County Government Center, Fulton County Courthouse, Fulton County Juvenile Courthouse, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Fulton County Central Public Library all shut down the rest of Friday

Zoo Atlanta - closing early

World of Coca-Cola - closed the rest of Friday

Channel 2 Action News is contacting businesses in the area to learn more about who is being impacted by this main break.

A 32-inch main broke at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive. NewsChopper 2 flew over this area, where the was a large amount of water gushing from the ground.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the impacts of the main break are widespread and affecting downtown Atlanta. Some customers are without water and others have low water pressure.

It’s unclear when water will be restored or how many customers have been affected.

We’re working to learn when water may be restored, for Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.

