Atlanta leaders say water main break repairs almost complete

ATLANTA — The work continues to repair water main breaks across Atlanta.

In Midtown Atlanta, officials expect water service will return to normal between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Throughout Tuesday evening and night, crews were slowly turning on valves in the area.

Gustavo Alvarez lives in Midtown near the water main break on 11th Street where crews removed an 80-year-old pipe and installed a new one on Tuesday.

“Until this morning we had water. This past weekend we had water. And then this morning we didn’t have water for a couple of hours,” Alvarez told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

And while the area is still under a boil water advisory, Alvarez said he’s taking his chances.

“I stopped doing it yesterday,” he said.

In Northwest Atlanta, Davida Bryant continues boiling and buying water.

“For us to brush our teeth, take a bath, cook anything,” she said. “We are accustomed to doing this because we’ve been doing it for a couple of days now but we haven’t had a word to break it so we still doing it, and it’s costing us a lot.”

The water main break in her area is on M.L.K. Jr. Dr at Bakers Ferry Road.

That break was caused by an error made by a contractor.

Atlanta Watershed also responded to a water main break at Armour Drive and Clayton Drive in Northeast Atlanta.

And then to Beecher Road in Southwest Atlanta, where crews quickly made repairs.

And now with days of constant water main breaks across the city, the US Army Corps of Engineers will assist in developing “a plan to assess and evaluate” the city’s aging infrastructure.

But that will take some time.

As of the early hours of Wednesday, some places are without water.

In spots where repairs have been made, the water could require up to 24 hours of testing before people can use their water without boiling it.

