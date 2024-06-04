Boyfriend charged with murder after woman found shot to death inside car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect connected to a shooting that left a woman dead has been identified as the victim’s boyfriend.

On May 24, DeKalb County police received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a person shot near Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.

When officers arrived, they found a woman driver who had been shot multiple times after crashing into a utility pole.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at the scene where he talked to the victim’s nephew.

Brian Johnson said his aunt Sabrina was the one killed.

“For this to happen, it’s just tragic,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty sure everyone is grieving and trying to figure it out.”

Johnson said Sabrina, whose last name he withheld, was in her sixties with two adult children.

DeKalb detectives identified the suspect, Kjiar Prather, 30, as the victim’s boyfriend.

On Sunday, Prather was arrested and charged with murder. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

“Sabrina was a loving person. She was the most kindhearted and genuine person I know. She was God-fearing. She stayed in the church, bible study, (and) she was at church every Sunday. For this to happen, it’s just tragic,” Johnson said.

