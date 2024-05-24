Woman found shot to death after car crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter after they found a woman shot to death inside a car.

DeKalb County police got a call around 7:30 a.m. about a person shot off Mall Parkway.

Officers found a car crashed onto the sidewalk in front of the Walmart parking lot entrance. They found a woman with multiple gunshots dead inside the car.

A witness said a man ran from the car after the shooting. Police have not released the victim’s name or the suspect’s description.

Police have not released the name of the victim or if they are searching for any suspects. They are searching the car, which hit a light pole and power box, for evidence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

1 dead after shooting in Fairburn subdivison

©2024 Cox Media Group