Woman found shot to death after car crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter after they found a woman shot to death inside a car.
DeKalb County police got a call around 7:30 a.m. about a person shot off Mall Parkway.
Officers found a car crashed onto the sidewalk in front of the Walmart parking lot entrance. They found a woman with multiple gunshots dead inside the car.
A witness said a man ran from the car after the shooting. Police have not released the victim’s name or the suspect’s description.
They are searching the car, which hit a light pole and power box, for evidence.
