Georgia city makes list of top 10 in the U.S. with the most homes $200k and less

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia city has made a new list of cities with the most homes under $200,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Realtor.com hunted down the top 10 places in the U.S. where there were at least 100 homes for sale for $200K and less during the first week of June.

TRENDING STORIES:

The monthly payment on a $200K home with a 20% downpayment would be around $1,500, which is less than the national median rent of $1732.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Albany, Georgia, came in at #7 on the list, with a median home price of $104,000 and 145 listings under $200k. Around 64% of homes in the south Georgia city were under $200,000.

Albany joins Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill, Florida; Cleveland and Akron, Ohio; Detroit and Lansing Michigan; Niagra Falls and Rochester, New York; and Rockford, Illinois.

What caused multiple earthquakes near Lake Lanier? Researchers trying to find out

©2024 Cox Media Group