1 dead, 1 injured in tree-cutting accident in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was injured in a tree-cutting accident in northern Hall County Thursday, according to WDUN.
The accident happened in the 6100 block of River Run Circle.
Deputies said they responded around 5 p.m. and found Bryan Timothy Abercrombie, 67, suffering from traumatic injuries.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
According to WDUN, another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined that the two men were cutting down a tree on a creek bank on the property when a “tree fell and a section of it struck Mr. Abercrombie, catapulting him off the 15-foot creek bank and into a ravine.”
The man who was injured was not identified.
