Production company says Atlanta rapper Lil Uzi Vert owes them over $500,000

ATLANTA — A production company used by Lil Uzi Vert is claiming that the Atlanta rapper owes them more than $500,000 over his “failure and refusal to provide M99 with payments due and owing for services duly rendered to Artist related to live festival and tour performances.”

The lawsuit was filed by M99 Studios, LLC. Based in Los Angeles. The company’s clients also include Diplo, Meek Mill, Future, A$AP Rocky, Gunna and a host of other performers.

“M99 is a production services company specializing in music touring and event production,” the lawsuit said.

It said that Lil Uzi Vert, whose real is name is Symere Bysil Woods, has had a long-standing relationship with them since they started up in 2017.

According to the court filing, Woods “regularly failed to maintain functioning credit cards or sufficient funds in (Woods) travel account to book necessary travel for crew, forcing M99 to front all travel costs for Artist’s tours and performances.”

“His credit card would frequently be declined while on tour, making it impossible for M99 to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew without covering the expenses itself,” the lawsuit said.

M99 goes on to say that Woods owes them “no less than $533,499.81 plus statutory interest.”

“Ultimately, after providing additional services to Artist in relation to Artist’s Australian tour, which was produced by M99 in full, M99 informed Diop that M99 could not continue to work with Artist or produce the Australian tour unless and until Uzivert and/or Artist came current on over $700,000 worth of past due invoices,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said after that tour, M99 stopped working with Woods and “decided not to bill for the Australian services in hopes of parting ways amicably and assisting Uzivert and/or Artist with paying M99′s invoices related to the Performances. As a courtesy, M99 also did not invoice Uzivert and/or Artist for a canceled show in Phoenix and an NBA 2k event that M99 provided services for.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s latest album, ‘Pink Tape’ debuted at No. 1 in Billboard’s rap albums charts.

“Uzi previously hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with ‘Eternal Atake’ in 2020 and ‘Luv Is Rage 2′ in 2017. The rapper hit the top 10 with ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto,’ a No. 2-peaking collaborative set with Future in 2020,” Billboard reported.

