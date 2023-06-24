Rapper Young Thug releases ‘Business is Business’ album while in Fulton jail awaiting RICO trial

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug has been in the Fulton County Jail for over a year and still found the time to release a new album.

The album, “Business is Business,” was released on June 23 at midnight with 15 tracks and features from Drake, Lil Gotti, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and others.

The project, which was executive produced by Grammy-nominated producer Metro Boomin, appears to feature a jail phone call between Young Thug and Drake.

The album cover shows Young Thug with right other individuals in a courtroom, possibly alluding to the current Young Slime Life Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case.

In May, Young Thug was taken to the hospital for a second day in a row after feeling sick before court proceedings, according to the judge presiding over the trial.

This album comes a week after label mate, rapper, and former co-defendant Gunna released his album “A Gift & a Curse.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, along with 26 others was arrested in May 2022 in a sweeping gang indictment that claimed YSL is a violent criminal street gang that has committed multiple murders, shootings, and carjackings over the course of a decade. Prosecutors said that the rappers promoted the gang’s activities in songs and on social media.

In his statement back in December 2022, Gunna said that when he joined YSL in 2016, he didn’t consider it a gang, but “more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations. My focus of YSL was entertainment -- rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

Gunna said he cherishes his association with YSL music and always will.

Young Thug remains in jail. Trial proceedings have started, but jury selection is still not complete, despite proceedings starting in January.

