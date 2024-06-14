Milton police shoot at suspect in parking lot near Walmart

MILTON, Ga. — Officers are on the scene of a shooting in a parking lot near a Walmart in Milton.

Milton police confirmed to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that Milton police shot at a suspect in the parking lot of the Walmart on Windward Parkway near the city’s border with Alpharetta.

It is unclear if a suspect was hit.

Views from News Chopper 2 showed at least three damaged cars and several Milton police cars in the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate this officer-involved shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mims is on the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

There are several other businesses in this area.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb school officials apologize after excluding students with special needs from graduation ceremony

©2024 Cox Media Group