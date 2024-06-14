Man shot several times while leaving Buckhead movie theater

ATLANTA — An overnight shooting in the Phipps Plaza parking lot has left one man hospitalized.

Officers say they were called to the Buckhead mall just before 2 a.m. to reports of a person shot.

The latest on police’s search for the shooter, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 5:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot several times in both of his legs. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is currently stable.

Investigators say two men were leaving the movies when they got into an argument that escalated to gunfire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say they’re reviewing video to identify the suspect.

It’s unclear if the two men knew one another.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect out on bond after shooting up store near AUC, leading police on chase, injuring man

©2024 Cox Media Group