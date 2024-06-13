Walmart closing 2 metro Atlanta locations

COBB COUNTY/DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two Walmart stores in metro Atlanta will soon be permanently closed.

The Walmart Supercenter located at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody and the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3101 Roswell Road in Marietta will close on July 12.

Walmart spokesperson Alicia Anger said those stores have not performed as well as the company had hoped.

Employees at both locations are eligible to transfer to other stores and will be paid through September 20.

The pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another Walmart location.

The Marietta store has 92 employees and the Dunwoody store employs 303 people.

Anger released the following statement on behalf of Walmart:

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our stores in Dunwoody, GA and Marietta, GA. We look forward to continuing to serve them at one of the nine other locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

