Atlanta

2 sisters having pizza with 3-year-old niece among Peachtree Center victims. Here’s what they saw

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Food Court Shooting Atlanta Multiple agencies work the scene where multiple people were injured Tuesday, June 11, 2024, during a shooting in a busy downtown Atlanta, food court at the Peachtree Center. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Miguel Martinez/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Two sisters having pizza with their 3-year-old niece have been identified as among the victims who survived a mass shooting in downtown Atlanta earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Deborah Hardy, who said the day started out beautifully as a day out with family.They had stopped for lunch in the food court of Peachtree Center when the shooting began.

“It was so unreal - it happened so fast,” Hardy said. “And all of a sudden, I heard a pop pop, ya know, going like that - I didn’t even realize I had been shot. I looked at my sister - blood was running down to her shoe - I said you’ve been shot!” she recalled.

Their harrowing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

Convicted felon shot by Atlanta police after opening fire inside Peachtree Center, injuring 3

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read