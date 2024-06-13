2 sisters having pizza with 3-year-old niece among Peachtree Center victims. Here’s what they saw

Two sisters having pizza with their 3-year-old niece have been identified as among the victims who survived a mass shooting in downtown Atlanta earlier this week.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Deborah Hardy, who said the day started out beautifully as a day out with family.They had stopped for lunch in the food court of Peachtree Center when the shooting began.

“It was so unreal - it happened so fast,” Hardy said. “And all of a sudden, I heard a pop pop, ya know, going like that - I didn’t even realize I had been shot. I looked at my sister - blood was running down to her shoe - I said you’ve been shot!” she recalled.

Convicted felon shot by Atlanta police after opening fire inside Peachtree Center, injuring 3

