VIDEO: Murder suspect out on bond shoots up store in Tesla drive-by, wounding man

ATLANTA — A new shocking video shows a group of teens performing a drive-by shooting in a Tesla, just blocks away from the Atlanta University Center.
A man inside a convenience store was wounded.
Channel 2′s Michael Seiden found out that one of these suspects had previously been charged with murder.
The frightening surveillance video and why this suspect was free, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Roswell officer caught on camera threatening to “blow holes” in kids, police say
- Executive director of Georgia pride organization caught with meth, crack cocaine, police say
- There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on around Lake Lanier with 4th earthquake in a week
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group