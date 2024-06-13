There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on around Lake Lanier with 4th earthquake in a week

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — For the fourth time in the last seven days, a small earthquake has hit the Buford area around Lake Lanier.

The U.S. Geological Survey said this one was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake. It hit shortly at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

A 2.0 magnitude quake hit the same area on Sunday. Last Thursday night, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Buford.

Most earthquakes less than 3.0 magnitude are typically not felt, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

Thursday’s earthquake was about 5.5 miles below the surface of the ground.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Thrilling encounters await at Fernbank's 'Spiders – From Fear to Fascination'

©2024 Cox Media Group