There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on around Lake Lanier with 4th earthquake in a week

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — For the fourth time in the last seven days, a small earthquake has hit the Buford area around Lake Lanier.
The U.S. Geological Survey said this one was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake. It hit shortly at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.
A 2.0 magnitude quake hit the same area on Sunday. Last Thursday night, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Buford.
Most earthquakes less than 3.0 magnitude are typically not felt, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
Thursday’s earthquake was about 5.5 miles below the surface of the ground.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I’ve been off my medication:’ Bus hijacking suspect spoke to Channel 2 moments before shooting
- Falcons disciplined for tampering with 3 free agents
- Historic building near Atlanta University Center catches fire
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group