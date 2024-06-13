Historic building near Atlanta University Center catches fire

ATLANTA — A building near the Atlanta University Center caught fire on Thursday morning.

Atlanta fire crews are currently working to put out flames at the historic Gaines Hall.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the building and saw large flames coming out of the top floor of the building and a heavy amount of smoke.

The building is off of Northside Drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Gaines Hall also caught fire in February 2023, causing major damage to the building.

According to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, Gaines Hall was built in 1869 and was the first permanent building on the original Morris Brown College campus.

Gaines Hall has been vacant since August 2015 after a previous fire on the property. Clark Atlanta University took ownership of the property in 2017.

