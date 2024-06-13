Falcons disciplined for tampering with 3 free agents

ATLANTA — The NFL has officially disciplined the Falcons for tampering with free agents this offseason, including quarterback Kirk Cousins.

According to a news release from the NFL, the team had improper contact with Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner during the two-day negotiating period prior to the start of the 2024 League Year.

The team will forfeit its fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and pay a fine of $250,000, while General Manager Terry Fontenot will pay a $50,000 fine.









“We are pleased this review is complete. We cooperated fully with the league and its review, and appreciate the NFL’s thoroughness. As we do with every process, we will review how we operate and look for ways to improve,” the Falcons said in a statement to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.

During the two-day negotiating period, any contact between the free agent and any team representative is not allowed.

