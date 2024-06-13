Executive director of Georgia pride organization caught with meth, crack cocaine, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The executive director of a Georgia pride organization has been arrested on drug charges.

The Columbus Police Department said it executed a search warrant on the home of Jeremy Hobbs on Wednesday.

When they got to the home, they found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, liquid GHB, and a revolver.

Hobbs is the executive director of Colgay Pride in Columbus.

The organization released a statement, saying it expressed its “utmost concern and regret regarding the arrest and charges facing our Executive Director, Jeremy Hobbs.”

“The board does not condone the alleged actions and we will cooperate with law enforcement in the coming investigations regarding our operations and finances,” the statement said. “With humility, we ask for the understanding and solidarity of the local community in this period. We apologize to our allies, colleagues and partners for the distress caused by these developments.”

The organization said it would be meeting in the coming days to discuss its next steps and new leadership.

As for Hobbs, he’s been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of VGCSA Schedule I drug with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

According to WTVM-TV, Hobbs appeared in court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The TV station reported that the officer on the case asked the judge to continue the hearing until Monday.

The judge granted Hobbs a $25,250 bond. The case will resume on Monday if Hobbs does not post his bond.

