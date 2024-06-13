Roswell officer caught on camera threatening to "blow holes" in kids, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating two officers after one made comments that seem to be about killing kids.

The officers’ conversation was caught on their patrol car’s dash camera.

Channel 2′s Brian Mims was in Roswell Thursday, where the officer made the remarks during a criminal investigation. Video shows one of the officers talk about how exhausted he is after working with young people all day.

The video, which has since been shared online, captures the expletive-laden conversation.

“I’m gonna start blowing holes in kids,” one officer says.

“In each other, dude?” the other officer asks.

“Well, the one, like, straight up,” the other officer says.

“Not in a sexual way,” the other officer says.

We’re learning what steps the police department took, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

