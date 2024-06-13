Man mowing lawn in east GA dead after losing control of tractor

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — A man mowing a lawn in east Georgia is dead after he lost control of the tractor, according to WJBF.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Thomson in McDuffie County, which is near Augusta.

The Coroner’s Office told WJBF that Daniel Hernandez, 34, died after he was thrown off the tractor when it flipped over and rolled down a hill. He had been mowing a steep bank at the time.

Officials told WJBF that Hernandez was working for a company in North Carolina that was contracted to cut grass in Georgia.

Hernandez’s body was taken to Atlanta for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

