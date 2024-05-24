Gwinnett DA to give update in case of 4-year-old hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office will give an update Friday on the death of a 4-year-old who was hit and killed in a mall parking lot.

On March 10, Abigail Hernandez was with her father and her 7-year-old sister when Gwinnett County police say an 18-year-old driver hit them in front of the Mall of Georgia. Abigail died from her injuries.

Gwinnett County DA Patsy Austin-Gatson told Channel 2 Action News in April that her office would consider misdemeanor charges against the teen driver.

On Friday, officials will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. where Abigail’s family expects those charges to be announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

The Hernandez family has been pushing for justice for their daughter since her death.

Gwinnett police it completed its investigation and determined the driver should not face criminal charges. They said the driver, who has not been named because he has not been charged, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The DA’s office said they decided to seek charges after seeing the video about the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Family identifies 4-year-old girl hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot

©2024 Cox Media Group