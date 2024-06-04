“Liar, manipulator:” Victims slam middle school coach who sexually abused young girls in hearing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former middle school teacher has admitted to sexually abusing young girls and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Hapeville Tuesday, where one of the victims testified about how the abuse has impacted her life in a plea hearing.

Coach Jomarcus Collins was initially a trusted mentor and role model at Hapeville Charter Middle Schools. Prosecutors said Collins groomed and sexually abused at least four young girls, possibly more, going back to 2018.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At a plea hearing Tuesday morning, a victim advocate read the impact statements from several victims.

TRENDING STORIES:

“My friends and I have been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by our PE teacher, who we regarded as a trusted authority figure, manipulated into believing that what was happening was acceptable,” said Jasmine Drummond, a victim’s advocate.

Another victim, now 19, said Collins groomed her into a years-long sexual relationship beginning when she was 13.

“By the time I turned sixteen, I began to see our relationship for what it was, wrong, unethical, and flat out disturbing, and I saw him for what he was, a liar, manipulator, and a coward,” the victim said.

Despite her trauma, the young woman said she is now pursuing a degree in law.

In a gesture of unbelievable grace, she addressed her abuser, saying, “Collins, I forgive you. I harbor no hate toward you. I hope you find some kind of peace. And I pray that God has mercy on you.”

Collins pleaded guilty to 16 of 19 charges. The judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Missing woman’s mother pleads for suspect arrested after jet ski chase to say where her daughter is

©2024 Cox Media Group