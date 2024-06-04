Atlanta fire lieutenant arrested in DUI crash that killed baby hours after baby shower

ATLANTA — An Atlanta fire lieutenant has been arrested after he was accused of drinking and driving before a crash that investigators say resulted in the death of a baby.

The crash happened just hours after the baby’s parents’ baby shower.

Last week, Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell talked to Eunice and Alex Gyasi, who were also seriously injured in the crash on Humphries Road on Dec. 20, 2023.

Eunice Gyasi was asleep when Williams plowed into their car, according to police. Investigators determined he was going more than 30 mph above the speed limit.

The couple had been at a surprise baby shower at their church when Williams crashed into their car. Eucnice Gyasi was nine months pregnant at the time with their daughter, Evangela.

Both the Gyasi’s were taken to the hospital, where doctors were able to deliver the baby via emergency C-section. Baby Evangela only survived for 28 minutes.

Investigators said Williams admitted that he had been drinking when he crashed his vehicle in Austell. Police say they found alcohol in Williams’ car at the time of the crash. Williams is now facing charges that include vehicular homicide and DUI.

Channel 2 Action News has requested Williams’ mugshot. We have also reached out to Atlanta Fire Department for a statement.

