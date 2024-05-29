Police searching for DUI driver who hit pregnant mom, killing unborn baby hours after baby shower

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of drinking and driving before causing a crash that investigators say resulted in the death of an unborn baby hours after her mother’s baby shower.

Zachery Williams is facing charges that include vehicular homicide and DUI.

Investigators say Williams admitted to drinking on December 30th, 2024, when he crashed his vehicle in Austell. Police say they found alcohol in Williams’ car at the time of the crash. Austell police say they called in Cobb County Police Department’s S.T.E.P experts because they knew it was a complex case that required special tools to investigate.

The victim who was 9 months pregnant at the time was with her husband at the time of the crash, both were injured. Police say doctors were able to deliver the baby, but she only survived for 28 minutes.

The victims told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they had been trying to have a baby for eight years. The victims and sources told Newell that the suspect is a firefighter.

