2 Georgia cities named among unhealthiest cities in the U.S. in 2024

ATLANTA — Two Georgia cities made the list of unhealthiest cities in the U.S.

WalletHub conducted its annual study of more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities and looked at several factors including the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to share of physically active adults.

Augusta came in at #177 on the list, with low rankings across the board when it comes to health care, food, fitness and green spaces. The city was ranked #173 in fitness and #174 for green space. Augusta also ranked the top of the list of U.S. cities with a premature death rate.

Columbus came in as the fourth unhealthiest city in the U.S. at #179. Health care in Columbus is at an all-time low at #182 out of #182.

On the bright side, Atlanta came in at #21 on the list of healthiest cities. One big factor? Fitness. Atlanta is the #4 fittest city in the U.S. It ranks #19 for food and #31 for green space.

