Suspect in Jason mask robs Waffle House restaurant near Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed a Waffle House while wearing a Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask.

The robbery happened at the Waffle House off Lanier Islands Parkway around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Two employees working at the time told deputies that a man in a “Jason mask” entered the restaurant with a gun. He demanded money from the employees.

One of them handed over some cash and the suspect took off. The sheriff’s office called a K9 team, but couldn’t track the suspect down.

The employees, who were not hurt, gave deputies a description of the suspect’s clothing.

They said the man was wearing a black and red hockey mask, a blue puffy jacket, red hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The suspect also had a blue backpack with babies on it, according to the employees.

Deputies say no customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery.

