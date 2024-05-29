Chick-fil-A bringing back summer favorite, introduces new sandwich across US

ATLANTA — The official start of summer is around the corner. To celebrate, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is bringing back a popular menu item and introducing a new sandwich.

The Peach milkshake will return for its 15th year on June 10. The milkshake will only be available until August 24.

“For me – and many of our guests – Chick-fil-A’s Peach Milkshake signals the arrival of summer. This June, we’re thrilled to bring back the seasonal favorite alongside the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich,” Chef Christy Cook said.

The maple pepper bacon sandwich will expand nationwide after Chick-fil-A first tested the sandwich in Indianapolis and Louisville last year.

The sandwich is a lemon herb marinated chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, bacon and a maple syrup bun. It will be available from June 10 to Aug. 24.

