‘Sudden and intense’ downpour causes GA deputy to lose control of vehicle while responding to call

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A drastic change in the weather led to a Georgia deputy being hospitalized after a car accident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday evening, a fellow deputy requested a Washington County deputy for backup.

According to the sheriff’s office while on his way to the call, he experienced a sudden and intense downpour, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Authorities said, that despite the deputy’s efforts to maintain control, he lost control of his vehicle, veering off the road and hitting a tree.

TRENDING STORIES:

When first responders arrived, the deputy was found trapped inside his patrol vehicle. Firefighters were able to extricate him from the vehicle.

The deputy was taken to Wellstar Hospital in Augusta, where he underwent surgery. The deputy’s age and identity were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to keep the deputy in their thoughts and prayers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our deputy and his family during this difficult time. We are grateful for our firefighters and medical personnel’s swift response and professionalism. The safety and well-being of our deputies are of utmost importance, and we will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb CEO addresses water system

©2024 Cox Media Group