Mega Millions: Here are the numbers from Tuesday’s drawing for $560M

Numbers for the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the 22-year history of the promotion were drawn on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers for the grand prize of $560 million were 19-37-40-63-69 and the Mega Ball number was 17. The Megaplier was 3X.

The last jackpot was won on March 26, 2024, when one ticket in New Jersey matched all of the numbers for a $1.128 billion prize; that was the first Mega Millions jackpot win of 2024.

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can choose between the jackpot being paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $264 million lump sum payment before applicable state and local taxes.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey

5. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

6. $893 million – Drawing March 19, 2024.

7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.

9. $560 million (estimated) -- Drawing June 4, 2024

10. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Mega Millions jackpots (iStock)

© 2024 Cox Media Group