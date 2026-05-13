‘Fútbol is life’: Cristo Fernández signs real soccer contract, mirroring his ‘Ted Lasso’ character

His mantra is “Fútbol is life” on the show “Ted Lasso,” but now Cristo Fernández is really living soccer on the pitch.

Fernández has signed a contract to become a professional soccer player, ESPN reported.

The actor who played Dani Rojas had an extensive two-month trial with USL Championship’s El Paso Locomotive and made the cut, according to Sports Illustrated.

The rumors were true. Welcome to El Paso, Cristo Fernández. 🚂

El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Cristo Fernández. Learn more🗞️: https://t.co/810iopg2NN #VamosLocos #VamosElPaso pic.twitter.com/Tfbjjpmfzm — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) May 12, 2026

Like Rojas, Fernández will also be a forward.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.

“I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC — the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates — for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one,” Fernández said in a news release.

“His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club,” coach Junior Gonzalez said in the release.

Fernández had played with Tecos FC in Mexico as a teen, but left the game after an injury, ESPN reported.

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