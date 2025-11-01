South DeKalb’s largest food pantry offers relief, calls for donations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New Life Community Alliance has launched a emergency relief fund to address the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits amid the government shutdown.

The SNAP Gap Emergency Relief Fund aims to provide immediate hunger relief for families impacted by the indefinite hold on SNAP benefits, which is set to begin on Nov. 1.

“In times of crisis, we don’t wait. We act,” said Michael Bryant, CEO of NLCA. “Our neighbors are bracing for empty shelves and empty stomachs. Whether or not a deal is reached in Washington, the threat has already deepened food insecurity for thousands. We’re here to stand in the gap.”

Food distribution will take place Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at New Life Community Alliance, 3592 Flat Shoals Road, in Decatur.

NLCA, South DeKalb’s largest food pantry, says it has been a trusted partner in food relief and community support for more than 23 years.

In 2024 alone, NLCA said it distributed more than 890,000 pounds of food, serving more than 66,000 meals and helping more than 64,000 individuals, including seniors, children and working adults.

The community is invited to support NLCA’s Fill the SNAP Gap initiative by giving financially or donating non-perishable food items. Donations directly fund food purchases and expanded distribution efforts, while food donations can be dropped off at NLCA’s Administration Building in Decatur.

NLCA will also be dedicating its newly expanded commercial kitchen on Nov. 3, which will double its meal capacity from 300-400 per week to more than 800.

“It’s bittersweet to open our new kitchen during a moment like this,” said Bryant. “We built it for long-term community need – and now, that need is knocking louder than ever.”

