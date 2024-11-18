Hateful text messages targets Hispanic community

BROOKHAVEN. Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is now seeing some of the vile text messages sent to Hispanic members of our community. This comes as the Federal Bureau of Investigation sends a warning about the text that was directed at Hispanics and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association, said the son of one of his employees received one of the texts the FBI warned about over the weekend.

“She’s very scared, very scared for her child,” said Marquez.

The text read “You have been one of the selected immigrants that is set to be deported. Be packed.” It went on to warn they’ll then be picked up in a brown van.

“I can only imagine the panic that kids might already have, the fear with all the talk that’s been happening. Then they get a message like this would really freak them out,” said Marquez.

It’s text received by members of the Hispanic community and text targeting the LGBTQIA+ community that said “to report to a re-education camp” the FBI is warned about over the weekend.

Jeff Graham with Equality Georgia wants answers.

“This is part of a fear campaign in this post-election environment. I certainly hope the FBI can find out who is sending these messages in the very near future,” said Graham.

The FBI did look into a previous round of text messages sent to Black students. Those texts said they were “selected to pick cotton on a plantation.” Investigators found the texts originated from a VPN in Poland.

Text messaging service “Text-Now,” said they disabled accounts on their service used to send previous text messages.

But while it’s investigated, advocates say they’re working to make sure people understand the reality.

“At this point in time it is just wild and crazy talk,” said Graham.

“We are trying to do the best that we can to make sure the community knows what the facts are and not listening to these messages that are not facts,” said Marquez.

The FBI said there have been no violent acts stemming from the offensive messages. But they do want anyone who received the text to report them as they investigate.

