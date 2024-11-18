Truck carrying marble slabs loses load in middle of I-285 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Several lanes of Interstate 285 WB are closed right now after a tractor-trailer carrying large marble slabs lost its load in the middle of the interstate near Roswell Road.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. and at least two center lanes remain closed.

So far, there is now word of any injuries.

