Truck carrying marble slabs loses load in middle of I-285 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Several lanes of Interstate 285 WB are closed right now after a tractor-trailer carrying large marble slabs lost its load in the middle of the interstate near Roswell Road.
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. and at least two center lanes remain closed.
So far, there is now word of any injuries.
