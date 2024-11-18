Local Latin American leaders to start week discussing spread of racist texts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The new FBI alert regarding racist text messages will be a topic at the Latin American Association’s senior management meeting Monday morning.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens this week,” said CEO Santiago Marquez.

He wants to know if his team has been in contact with any Metro Atlanta families that received e-mails or texts telling them they have been selected for deportation.

He said it is crucial to get ahead of misinformation, fear, and violence.

“It’s fake, and I know for a lot of people, they may not know that,” said Marquez.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The FBI’s weekend alert said LGBTQIA+ communities are also getting texts. Those messages tell them to report to re-education camps.

The vile trend began with texts invoking slavery.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with African American and Black men, women, and students, as young as 13, who received the texts.

“I was scared,” said one 13-year-old.

Marquez said he is telling parents in his community to be sure to warn your children as well.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It can be very scary, and I understand that,” said Marquez. “So, yeah, please talk to your kids and let them know it’s not real.”

He said this comes at a time when the Latin American Association is already helping families plan for immigration policy changes President Elect Donald Trump promises in the new year.

He fears this could raise alarm even more.

“Be on the lookout for valid information. Contact local non-profits, Latin American Association, Urban League, other non-profits that are out there serving the community. Call police,” said Marquez. “Talk to the school, of course, to make sure you have that support system that you need.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group