FBI warns racist, offensive text messages are expanding

ATLANTA — A new FBI alert says text messages invoking slavery have expanded to two more groups this weekend.

Now, agents said people have reported receiving texts and e-mails that say they were selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camps.

Atlantans embedded in their communities reacted Saturday night.

“We have never thought that we would see this day, you know, from where we come from, and we’re here,” said Dwight Eubanks.

He is using this intel and his social influence to unite others.

“It’s to divide and confuse,” said Eubanks. “We have to separate ourselves and educate ourselves and share knowledge with people who don’t look like us or believe in the things that we believe in.”

Texts invoking slavery raised alarms across the country after the presidential election.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to African American and Black men, women, and students as young as 13 who received them.

Now, Metro-Atlanta organizations like the Latin American Association are sharing the latest alert with members to try to stay ahead of any violence.

“This new generation, we are not going to dela with it. So, it is going to be interesting how we get out of this and where do we go from here,” said Eubanks.

