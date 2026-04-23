Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. agrees to intervention program to avoid trial

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. has agreed to enter a pre-trial intervention program to avoid a trial on three felony charges.

His attorneys confirmed the agreement in a statement to Channel 2 Action News on Thursday.

“This resolution allows the matter to be addressed and fully resolved without further litigation, and he is committed to meeting all conditions. James is focused on moving forward, rejoining his teammates and the Atlanta Falcons organization as a whole, performing at the highest level, and continuing to be a team player on and off the field,” attorney Yale Sanford said.

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Pearce was facing three felony charges after he was arrested for a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

The Falcons linebacker is accused of repeatedly ramming his car into Jackson’s car as she drove to a police station in Miami area on Feb. 7. Jackson applied for a temporary protection order and a court granted it.

Pearce did not appear at voluntary workouts earlier this month. It’s unclear when he will rejoin team activities.

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