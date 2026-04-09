James Pearce Jr. absent from Falcons voluntary workouts, waits for next court date

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons began voluntary offseason workouts this week in Flowery Branch. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that James Pearce Jr. is not with the team for the workouts.

Pearce faces three felony charges after he was arrested for a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

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The Falcons linebacker is accused of repeatedly ramming his car into Jackson’s car as she drove to a police station in Miami area on Feb. 7. Jackson applied for a temporary protection order and a court granted it.

During Wednesday’s workouts, Stefanski said the Falcons have been in “constant communication” with Pearce’s represenation. He did not say whether Pearce would join the team at any point this offseason.

“It’s a voluntary program, so that’s up to each individual player to make those decisions,” Stefanski said. “I would also add that we’ve had great discussions with his (Pearce’s) representation. I don’t want to get into the specifics of that.”

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Several players who did show up for workouts voiced how they would support Pearce if he did return.

“I reached out to him, you know, just being a, you know, teammate, a brother, just letting him know that he’s not alone during this tough time,” Jessie Bates III said Wednesday.

Bates added the team is “more focused” on the players who are in the building but “of course we would love to see him in our locker room."

Running back Bijan Robinson said he hasn’t spoken to Pearce since his arrest.

“If he does come back or if he’s here in this building, I’m gonna make sure that he’s, you know, all the way focused, all way ready to go. Make sure his mind is in the right place. So he can, you now be at his best on and off the field," Robinson said.

Pearce’s next hearing is scheduled for later this month in Miami-Dade County.

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