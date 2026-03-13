Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. faces felony charges; WNBA player Rickea Jackson gets protection order

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. has learned the charges filed against him for a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

Pearce is accused of repeatedly ramming his car into Jackson’s car as she drove to a police station in Miami area on Feb. 7.

Court records show the Miami-Dade State Attorney filed the following charges against Pearce on Thursday: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (felony); fleeing and eluding police (felony); resisting an officer with violence (felony); and stalking (misdemeanor). An additional charge of aggravated battery of an officer was dropped.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham briefly addressed Pearce’s arrest as part of his opening statement during a media Zoom call on Friday.

“Obviously we’re aware of the most recent articles and things that have come out regarding James Pierce,” Cunningham said. “You know, those are those are concerning, right? To say the least. But outside of that, um, I’ll just keep it just very similar to what we said at the combine. You know, we’re not going to comment on an open legal matter here moving forward”

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In addition to the charges, ESPN and the Associated Press reports that a court granted Jackson a protection order against Pearce. In her petition, Jackson said that she feared for her life.

“Due to his obsessive, insecure, violent and aggressive behavior, ending the relationship has been difficult and I am afraid for my life,” Jackson said in the petition. “James has threatened to kill me, James has threatened to harm me, James has threatened to injure me, James has threatened to place a bag over my head, and James has verbally and physically abused.”

Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 01: Rickea Jackson #2 of the Los Angeles Sparks shoots Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on September 01, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The temporary protection order states Pearce can’t contact Jackson or come within 500 feet of her home or place of employment or 100 feet of her car. A hearing is scheduled for April 21.

Pearce’s attorneys have not commented on Thursday’s charges, but have previously maintained his innocence.

ESPN and Associated Press contributed to this report.

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