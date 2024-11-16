FBI says new offensive texts being sent to Hispanic, LGBTQ+ communities threatening re-education

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating a new round of racist and offensive text messages.

They say the recipients of these text messages now include high school students, as well as the Hispanic and LGBTQ+ communities. Some of those people have reported to the FBI that the texts tell them they were selected for deportation or re-education camps.

The FBI says some people have even reported receiving the messages as emails.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on racist text messages being sent to young Black people across the country, including in metro Atlanta.

“You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest location,” read the text message one metro Atlanta woman received. “Please be aware that you will be searched and that there will be weapons on deck.”

The text messages went out to people around the country right after the election.

The FBI says they haven’t received any reports of violence stemming from the messages.

