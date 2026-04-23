‘Big Poppa’ Lee Najjar, ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Kim Zolciak’s ex-boyfriend, dies

The ex-boyfriend of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak has died.

Lee Najjar was 68 years old.

Najjar died on April 18. His daughter confirmed his passing, but did not release the cause, TMZ reported.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner also confirmed his death to TMZ, but did not provide any details.

Known as “Big Poppa,” Najjar was an off-camera personality, never appearing on camera or, during the early years of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” who paid for Zolciak’s lifestyle. He was married to another woman at the time, TMZ reported. Zolciak said he and his wife were separated.

His name was also not used on the television show and was only referred to as “Big Poppa,” People magazine reported.

Zolciak said when she and her mystery man broke up in 2009, “He will always be the love of my life, but it’s time for me to move on.” TMZ said his identity was leaked shortly after the breakup. They reunited the next year but then broke up again, People reported.

Najjar’s family was also featured on “Teen Cribs” on MTV in 2009, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He left behind his wife, Kimberly, and two children, according to the publication.

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