Six Flags Over Georgia prepares for possible ‘teen takeover’ on opening weekend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is preparing for large crowds this opening weekend and officials say they are also preparing for the possibility of a so-called ‘teen takeover.’

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Park leaders and law enforcement say they are taking steps to prevent problems after social media flyers began circulating about a possible gathering targeting the park’s opening day.

Visitors can expect to see a packed parking lot, but also a large police presence. Officials say officers will be stationed around the park and nearby areas to help maintain order.

“We’re not going to ignore the fact that we’ve seen the news like everyone else,” said Mableton Mayor Michael Owens.

Recent gatherings of large groups of teens have caused problems at other popular locations across metro Atlanta.

In past incidents, hundreds of teens gathered at places like The Battery Atlanta and the Atlanta Beltline, leading to chaos and arrests.

“It kind of creates a stampede. I saw people falling, and people kept running,” one witness said during a previous incident.

Others questioned why so many teens were unsupervised.

“Where are these kids’ parents at, you know?” another witness said.

Owens says city leaders have been preparing for the possibility of a similar situation at Six Flags.

“We have been preparing. Meetings have been taking place, and we’re making sure that we’re ready,” Owens said.

The mayor says the city learned from previous incidents near the park.

In 2023 and 2024, large groups of unsupervised teens led to fights and even gunfire reported near park grounds.

“Well, you learn from history, and you take proactive steps,” Owens said. “In 2023, when the incident happened, we stepped up to the plate.”

This year, Six Flags is implementing a new chaperone policy.

From the time the park opens, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by someone 21 or older.

Law enforcement will also be on standby throughout the weekend.

“Don’t do it here. This is not the place for it,” Owens said.

The mayor says the goal is to allow teens to have fun while also making sure everyone follows the rules.

“I have no problem with teens gathering, getting together and having fun,” Owens said. “But they have to do so in a way that respects the law.”

Officials say the new chaperone policy will be in effect for at least the next two weeks.

Police will also be stationed at multiple locations within a couple of miles of the park to help manage crowds and respond quickly if needed.

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