Laken Riley murder trial: Jose Ibarra won’t testify as defense presents its case to the judge

ATHENS, Ga. — The prosecution has rested its case against Jose Ibarra in the Laken Riley murder trial. The defense will now present its case starting on Wednesday, but the defendant won’t testify.

Ibarra told the judge through a translator on Tuesday about his decision to not testify in his own defense. The trial will pick back up around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clarke County.

The prosecution laid out its case in three days and called to the stand Riley’s roommate, a woman who lived with Ibarra and more than a dozen law enforcement officers.

The prosecution showed the judge surveillance video of Riley jogging just minutes before she was killed. Prosecutors also revealed phone records that showed Riley called her mother at 9:03 a.m. before her run and called 911 just eight minutes later.

Riley’s mother tried calling her back and when she didn’t pick up, she sent at text at 9:37 a.m. that read “Call me when you can.” She tried calling again and sent another text at 9:58 a.m. that “You’re making me nervous not answering while you’re out running. Are you OK?”

Other family members tried calling and texting. Her mother sent a text at 11:47 a.m. that read “Please call me. I’m worried sick about you.”

Police discovered Riley’s body at 12:38 p.m.

In opening statements before the prosecution laid out its case, Ibarra’s defense attorney said Riley’s death was a tragedy

Defense attorneys for Ibarra will now have the opportunity to lay out their case. Ibarra’s attorney called Riley’s death a tragedy in his opening statements, but said there is not sufficient evidence to prove Ibarra killed Riley.

After the defense rests, it will be up to the judge to decide a verdict and sentence if Ibarra is found guilty. Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial and instead requested a bench trial.

