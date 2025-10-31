WIC funding for Georgians may run out in November if shutdown continues

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health said funding for WIC may run out in mid-November if the government shutdown continues.

The federal supplemental nutrition program is for pregnant, recently pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as infants and children under 5 years old.

GaDPH provided the following statement to Channel 2 Action News on Friday, saying:

“At this time, DPH is projecting that Georgia WIC will have sufficient funding to continue program operations through approximately mid-November. However, a break in WIC benefits could occur due to an extended federal government shutdown. DPH continues to evaluate options to extend WIC benefits as long as possible. WIC participants should continue to attend appointments and use the eWIC card at authorized Georgia WIC vendors until otherwise directed.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

The department said they will provide status updates on WIC as they become available, noting that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is separate from WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program.

Channel 2 Action News has been covering the effects of the federal government shutdown on the SNAP program, popularly known as food stamps, as the Nov. 1 cutoff time approaches for funding.

At this time, funding for the SNAP program remains non-renewed during the shutdown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group