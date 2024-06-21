Jasmine Crockett says she’s ‘hard-pressed to find someone dumber’ than Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA — Texas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett held no punches as she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and talked about the now-infamous Congressional hearing when Crockett and Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene traded insulting jabs at each other.

“Can you tell us what led up to that? Was there anything that we didn’t see that precipitated that?” Kimmel asked Crockett.

“No, it’s just that Marjorie is a little slow,” Crockett said. “What most people don’t know is that on this particular day, we were supposed to have our hearing at 11 a.m., OK? Instead, it wasn’t until like 8 p.m.”

Crockett said the hearing was supposed to be about Attorney General Merrick Garland and Greene started talking about Judge Juan Mechan, who headed up former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York City.

“So now I’m upset because it’s already late at night. I’ve been here all day, ready to work. Y’all aren’t here. And you’re still talking about that failed trial. So, I had to ask her if she understood because she’s not the brightest, right?” Crockett said.

It was about then that Greene made a comment about Crockett’s appearance.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene told Crockett.

Crockett said she “dressed her from head to toe,” and wrote down the now infamous statement she made Greene.

“It looked like it was really fast. But it wasn’t. There was a lot of time that passed,” Crockett said.

Later on in the hearing, Crockett shot back at Greene.

“I’m just curious. To better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett said.

The comments went viral, becoming instant internet fodder for people who are not fans of Greene.

“Soon after I saw a couple of Republican women that were like, wink, wink. I do have a few text messages from some Republican men. And then I’ve had some Republican men walk up to me and say, ‘I love your eyelashes,’” Crockett said.

“I get the sense that it’s not just Democrats that don’t like her,” Kimmel asked Crockett.

“Oh, no, no. Like, her people don’t like her either,” Crockett said.

Following the hearing, Crockett trademarked her comment, later telling the panel on The View that she would use the money she raises from merchandise to unseat people like Greene.

When Greene learned about Crockett’s trademark application, she told Fox News Digital that she was more than happy with her appearance.

“I’m so excited that I’m still alive and healthy and have done so much in life. And I think no matter what shape, size or how we look, we need to be ourselves, not telling women the only way to be attractive or accepted is to have fake boobs, fake hair, fake lashes, and injected faces,” Greene said. “I mean, we all wear makeup and do lashes and stuff sometimes, but it’s out of control. Women need a better message for women.”

