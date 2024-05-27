Marjorie Taylor Greene turning heads with bikini photo celebrating 50th birthday

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is “so excited and grateful” as she turned 50 on Monday and she’s also turning heads.

Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a photo of her in an aqua-blue two-piece bikini.

Today I turned 50!



Many people go into their 50th birthday thinking it’s a bad thing, but I truly feel it’s wonderful and I’m so excited and grateful God let me live 50 years and do so many things.



From being the first person to graduate college in my family, to carrying 3… pic.twitter.com/GjM0aWQVOz — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 27, 2024

“From being the first person to graduate college in my family, to carrying 3 babies in my womb and the absolute miracle of 3 childbirths, to raising my children and teaching them about God’s creation and man’s dangers, to running successful businesses and carrying the weight of the responsibility, being a member of Congress, running, cycling, swimming, competing, training, reading, always learning, creating, building, skiing, surfing, hiking, making mistakes, learning lessons, and most importantly God’s grace that I don’t deserve but am thankful for beyond words, my 50 years have been an incredible journey that I’m thrilled to be on,” Greene said.

Greene has been a controversial figure since taking office. Just last week, she went after former UN Ambassador and presidential candidate Nikki Haley, calling her desperate after she announced she would vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

The week before that, she got into a heated argument during the middle of a late-night committee hearing where she commented on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s appearance, saying “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Later in the hearing, Crocket shot back at her, saying: “I’m just curious. To better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Greene mentioned shortly after that hearing Greene took to X and said she feels great about turning 50.

Some people are upset about the scene from Oversight Committee last night, well I’m upset and disgusted pretty much everyday at the Democrat controlled DOJ, federal government, and Congress in general.



The Democrat DOJ is weaponized against us. They want to put Pres Trump in… pic.twitter.com/lmWEx2ZTXZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 17, 2024

“I think no matter what shape, size or how we look, we need to be ourselves, not telling women the only way to be attractive or accepted is to have fake boobs, fake hair, fake lashes, and injected faces,” Greene said. “I mean, we all wear makeup and do lashes and stuff sometimes, but it’s out of control. Women need a better message for women.”

